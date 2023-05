Alternative Metal from Hamilton Ontario

Formed in 2020 during the pandemic by Dallas Toni (instruments) and Richard Sookrah (voice), Savelene aims to continue combining sounds of both pain and beauty the way Deftones, glassjaw, Alexisonfire and countless others have before them. Rounded out by James Gruythuyzen(bass), Nathan Halcovitch(guitars) and Adam Harrison(drums), Savelene is a lunchbox crew. There is no image. Only music.