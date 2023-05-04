Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - Small-Town Strip Club



Small-Town Strip Club. Easy listening listenin' rock music with a story to tell. Starting out as a cover band in 2017, they drew influences from bands/artists to the likes of Kings of Leon, The Glorious Sons, and The Black Keys. At this point, STSC performs exclusively original music. The boys in STSC have developed a loyal local fanbase in Stratford, and have grown to go on Ontario-wide tour in 2023. The boys are looking to expand their audience and gear up to release their debut LP in the near future. If you're looking for well-crafted, bluesy rock tunes, with a relatable modern twist, Small-Town Strip Club has some tunes that will most certainly dig.