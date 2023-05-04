Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - The Jailbirds



Not long after the release of their debut EP, The Black River, the band was nominated for and won "Best Rock" at the 2018 Mississauga Music Awards and since then, won "Best Live Band" at the 2022 MM Awards. Since their initial release, The Jailbirds have drawn comparisons to the likes of Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, Deep Purple, Monster Truck, Royal Blood and other such bands. They have molded the rock genre into something entirely their own while absorbing influence from all kinds of genres and eras of music.

Off the back of their 2021 concept EP ‘Jungle’, The Jailbirds have been featured on FM radio, Top Spotify Curated Playlists (such as Hard Rock/Rock Faves/Best Rock 2020) & online publications globally such as V13 and Guitar World Magazine.

The Jailbirds are known for their on-stage heavy hitting sound and their love of a good, loud rock show. They crave creating art and living a life full of new experiences, all while honing their craft and growing musically. What you can expect from The Jailbirds is a sound that is nostalgic yet fresh, pulling influence from music legends of the past 60+ years. Old school meets new school, the best of both worlds.