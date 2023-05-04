Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - The Lad Classic



From their inception, The Lad Classic have always pulled from the familiar and added their own flavour to create something unique. Evolving from rock origins the band has created something deeper, adding in their combined influences ranging from soul to pop, gospel to funk. Seeing it live translates into a high energy, sweaty mix of musical technicality and raw emotion, all while barely staying on the tracks.

Their single “Oh Me” is putting the bands name on the map, with support from outlets such as: Sportsnet, 102.1 The Edge, Hockey Night in Canada, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music & more.

Their single “Oh Me” was handpicked by music industry veteran Alan Cross and aired on Toronto's The Edge 102.1 as their ‘Undiscovered Gem of the Week’, along with feature broadcast plays on Sportsnet for all opening weekend games and in-game plays for the NHL. This, along with handfuls of radio features, opening slots and tasty reviews has upped their profile within the industry in Canada and the US.

Setting the pace for an exciting year ahead, the band have completed tracks with world-renowned producer Dave Schiffman (The Strumbellas, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) at Dreamhouse Studios in Toronto. These tracks will be part of their debut EP releasing in 2023.