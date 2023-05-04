Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - The Wilderness



The Wilderness, a six piece band based in Kingston, Ontario, has a massive and mighty sound - a propulsive and potent indie-rock-fusion with the live energy of an arena-rock band, the lyrical eloquence of Canada's folk heroes, and the musical precision of a hardened touring outfit.

Featuring driving guitars, lush vocal harmonies, soaring saxophones, and heavy synthesizers, each member of The Wilderness brings his own diverse musical background to a shared experience that evokes a sense of community, camaraderie, and forward momentum.