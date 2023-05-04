Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - VILIVANT



VILIVANT (Julia Gentile) is a Canadian hard rock/alternative rocker who started music at a very young age. Starting with the piano and picking up the guitar and bass along the way. Drawing heavily from influences such as Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and Three Days Grace, she created her first self-titled EP.

Her first two singles 'Never Again,' and ‘Stabilized’ saw radio airplay on stations such as 94.9 The Rock (Toronto), Rebel 101.7 FM (Ottawa) 98.3 CIFM (Kamloops) & The Wolf 106.9 FM (Nanaimo). With the continuous success on radio, her two singles reached #89 and #98 on the top 100 Canadian rock radio charts; thus garnering a fanbase across the country and internationally.

Though LIVE shows were at a standstill during the pandemic, she continued to play at virtual festivals. During this time she was selected as a Top 5 Regional Finalist for Jim Beam’s National Talent Search and won the Toronto Region with her LIVE off-the-floor performance video of her song ‘Stabilized.’

VILIVANT was also given the opportunity to open for Canadian award winning rocker Lee Aaron at the sold-out El Mocambo. After receiving the Juried Sound Recording grant from FACTOR Canada, VILIVANT released her full-length album titled, 'Running on Empty' with the help of Sam Guiana Producer of Juno-nominated band Silverstein. Her two singles, 'Running on Empty' and 'Drown' both reached over 50k views on the music videos and continues to climb steadily. 'Running on Empty' also has over 130,000 streams on Spotify.