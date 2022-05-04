Rocksearch Top 16 - Ellis In Transit

Ellis in Transit are a British-Canadian indie rock band from Hamilton, Canada. The band was originally formed as an acoustic duo in Scotland, where Alexandria Shankland and Philip James performed across the UK before making their way to Canada. Grown out of a collective love for the golden age of rock and roll, bassist Francesco Citino and drummer Keagan Early helped branch Ellis in Transit into a full band where they began playing shows all across Ontario – their debut live show being on the Pier Stage at Burlington’s 2018 Sound of Music Festival. Once described as a young band “dripping with nostalgia”, Ellis in Transit have been likened to a wide variety of musical artists including Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, The Black Keys and Jefferson Airplane.

In June 2019, Ellis in Transit recorded their debut 5 track self-titled EP at Catherine North Studios. Their first single 'Thousand Feet Deep' attracted the attention of local and international radio stations alike, prompting the band’s feature on Y108 Hamilton’s Emerging Artist Showcase. Ellis in Transit's last release 'Breaking Chains' has elicited rave reviews. "[...] the whole vibe, from the lyrics, to the soundscape, to the vocals -- just grabs you and doesn't let you go." - Linda Garnett of 'Indie Music Women'. Breaking Chains was also featured on 93.3 CFMU and I Heart Hamilton's November 2020 New Music playlist. "Alexandria’s voice is a force – her distinct and powerful vocals make the band instantly recognizable, and they’re only just getting started". - Kristin Archer of 'I Heart Hamilton Radio'.

Two years after the release of their debut EP, Ellis in Transit are back in the studio working on their second EP. The first single from the new EP 'Gucci Socialist' was released on all streaming platforms February 25th, 2022.