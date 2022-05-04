Rocksearch Top 16 - Revive the Rose

Revive the Rose is a Niagara born rock band with a classic sound for everybody. Since 2014, they have rocked their way through Southern Ontario and are ready to take on the world with powerful shows, a fresh sound, and their very own beer in 15 different bars!

Over the years, they have opened for huge rock acts such as The Glorious Sons, PUP, Monster Truck, The Trews, Headstones and Bush to name a few. Through these experiences, they have built a strong fanbase that are always excited to see their energetic show, and hear their new songs that tell stories about love, life, and moving through obstacles.

Not only have they opened for some of the most popular bands in the industry, but their music has also received significant recognition. Their songs have been featured in the airwaves on popular radio stations such as 102.1 The Edge, and 97.7 HTZ-FM, and also during NHL games. Most notably, their song “Bar Down” has been featured as a warm-up track in NHL 2021. What’s next for this feel-good band? A growing fan-base, more parties, songs to learn and love, epic shows, and a brand new album.

