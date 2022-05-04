Rocksearch Top 16 - The Jailbirds

Over the course of the last several years, The Jailbirds have cut their teeth on the road, gaining experience via touring and performing extensively across Ontario and Quebec, demonstrating on stage, and in the studio, that they’re a band you simply need to hear.

Not long before the release of their debut EP, The Black River, the band was nominated for, and won, 'Best Rock' at the 2018 Mississauga Music Awards. Since their initial release, The Jailbirds have drawn comparisons to the likes of Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, Deep Purple, and Monster Truck. With a sound that is extremely nostalgic yet fresh, The Jailbirds have established themselves as one of the most promising up and coming bands Canada has to offer.

During 2020 and into 2021, The Jailbirds released multiple singles, earning themselves a couple placements on Spotify’s prestigious Hard Rock Playlist, and cultivating a strong global following in the wake of songs like: “Watery Grave”, “I Will Move On”, and “Dull My Brain”. These songs were a lead up to the band's sophomore concept EP, Jungle, which follows our character through life's ups and downs. Heavy-hitting right out of the gate, Jungle was released May 21st - 2021, building on the foundation created on The Black River, and featuring a bit more of what the band has to offer in terms of song writing and performance.

With big plans in the works, The Jailbirds are working their way toward a bright future in the music industry; this is a band you must pay attention to.