Born in Burlington out of a collision of powerhouse talents vocalist Violett Jean and guitarist Anesti K;

their shared views, values and visions inevitably lead to writing music that reflected their souls and brought in kindred spirits Tom Koncan on Drums and bassist Dave Carreiro to fill out their tribe.

The ON is an eclectic marriage of in-your-face guitar Rock with soulful and sultry female vocals that's sure to turn you ON.