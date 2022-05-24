Rocksearch Top 8 - Conversation

CONVERSATION are an emerging post hardcore band from Toronto, Ontario. Their sound contains the echoes of early Underoath and Deftones, while still carving out their own punk rock attitude with pop sensibility.

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Hundred Suns, Like Pacific), 'The Honesty EPs' display soaring guitars, emotive and gripping vocal hooks flirting with a sombre and melancholy undertone; CONVERSATION strikes a balance of thoughtful post-hardcore and melodically measured alternative rock.

Their stage energy and live show is a force to be reckoned with, resulting in anyone seeing them for the first time leaving as new fans. This level of performance has been the major reason they've shared the stage with acts such as Silent Planet, Hands Like Houses, Enter Shikari and Our Last Night. Their energy even caught the attention of Jack Daniels, being featured in an international ad campaign for the renowned whiskey maker.

