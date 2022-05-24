Rocksearch Top 8 - One In The Chamber

DIRTY ROCK & ROLL BEST CRANKED TO 11.

Since the release of their 2018 debut studio EP, One In The Chamber has been compared to the likes of Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Mötley Crüe. Now, following the release of singles "Blow" & "To The Gallows", One In The Chamber has returned with their second studio EP, Reload. Their latest EP is One In The Chamber's answer to the new wave of rock & roll driven by the likes of Greta Van Fleet, Dirty Honey, The Wild, and Crown Lands.

Despite the challenges presented to the live music community, One In The Chamber has pressed forward with a successful two year period that exceeded their own expectations. With the release of two singles and music videos - "Blow" and "To The Gallows" - One In The Chamber has continued to grow digitally, reaching over 80,000 Spotify streams. In addition to numerous live stream performances - most notably a pair of shows with 101.5 The Wolf FM, a performance hosted by the Mississauga Art's Council, and Halloween Rock N' Eve, a concert in support of Hamilton Health Sciences - the band has also performed at festivals, a pair of sold out shows, and their first ever theatre performance as live concerts returned to Ontario. Additionally, One In The Chamber was named 'Best Rock Band' of 2020 by Blue Rhymez Entertainment and were semi-finalists in 97.7 HTZ FM's 2020 Rocksearch competition. Now, with a new record, One In The Chamber has returned for what is sure to be their biggest year yet!