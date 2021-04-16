Text to Win: The Dirty Nil

You miss concerts, live performances, amped up crowds, a connection with the band… 97.7 HTZ-FM has the closest you can get to a concert; from the comfort of your living room!



Tune into Ashleigh all week long for your chance to win a code to stream The Dirty Nil (pre-recorded) Livestream on April 23 from Warehouse and chat with the band before the show! Text* NIL + your name to 977-977.

Bringing you the rock the best way we know how…this is not LIVE, don’t come for us.

*standard text message rates may apply

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on Saturday, April 17, 2021 9:00 A.M. ET and closes Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1:59 P.M. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. The approximate retail value of each Prize is $20 CAD. Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Complete contest rules at www.htzfm.com.