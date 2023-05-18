97.7 HTZ-FM Roadies!

Summer 2023 – Let’s GO!! The HTZ-FM Roadies are geared up, the Rock Rig is loaded – and we’re hitting the road, stopping at all the hottest shows and biggest events and festivals!

Stop by, say hi and grab some summer essentials – courtesy of Aapex Driving Academy!

Here’s where you’ll find us next:



*CANCELLED DUE TO IMPENDING RAIN* Saturday, May 20 – Clare’s Harley Davidson Motorcycle Stunt Show @ Clare’s

We’ll see you therefrom 9am – 3pm!

Thursday, May 25 – Niagara Children’s Centre Plasma Car Race @ Gale Centre, Niagara Falls

Stop by to support the Soper & Brown Rockets!

Saturday, May 27 – HTZ Night at the Races @ Merrittville Speedway

HTZ-FM’s Jonathon will be there all evening!

Thursday, June 1 – Clare’s Bike Night @ Clare’s Harley Davidson

We’ll catch the action from 6pm – 9pm

Friday, June 2 – ROCKSEARCH SEMI-FINALS @ WAREHOUSE CONCERT HALL

Take in the Top 6 bands, doors at 7pm!

Friday, June 9 – Niagara Falls Comic Con

The Roadies will be there all. weekend. LONG!

Saturday, June 10 – Dunnville Mudcat Festival Parade

Give Soper & Brown a HUHH YEAHH from the parade route!

Saturday, June 10 & Sunday June 11 – Niagara Falls Comic Con

The Roadies will be there all. weekend. LONG!

Sunday, June 11 – HTZ Day at the Races @ Merrittville Speedway

HTZ-FM’s Joey Bricks will be there all afternoon

Friday, June 16 – ROCKSEARCH FINALE @ WAREHOUSE CONCERT HALL

Check out the Top 3 bands – doors at 7pm!

Saturday, June 17 – Berg Equipment

Join Soper & Brown live on location starting at 9am!

Friday, June 29 – FRONT LAWN FRIDAY @ The White House of Rock

Join Soper & Brown from 5:30am-10am!