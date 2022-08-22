iHeartRadio
Canadian Blood Services with Soper & Brown

cbs

97.7 HTZ-FM and Canadian Blood Services are at it again - looking for your support in blood donation across Southern Ontario. 
 

THE MISSION: If you are in general good health, book and honour an appointment to donate blood to help patients now. 

THE GOAL: We need 1000 new donors by September 22, 2022 between St. Catharines, Hamilton, and Burlington - and all across Southern Ontario

THE PAYOFF: When we make it to the goal of 1000 new donors, Carl Brown will abandon his bald pride to don a toupee for one full week.
 

BOOK NOW at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app, or call 1-888-2-DONATE.
 

HTZ Nation - Show up and give like lives depend on it - because they do.

 

 

 

