Front Lawn Broadcast with Soper & Brown

Soper & Brown will take their show on the…..lawn and broadcast live from the front lawn of the White House of Rock on June 16th from 5:30am – 10am!

Join Soper & Brown for the typical morning show shenanigans (live!) and enjoy delicious food, chances to win a swag bag from Cameron’s Brewing, HTZ-FM swag and appreciate the early kick off to the weekend – all from our Front Lawn!

PLUS get there early enough to your hands on an autographed Soper & Brown calendar (yes, THAT calendar ;))... – while supplies last!

It’s a Front Lawn (NOT FRIDAY) Broadcast with Soper & Brown on 97.7 HTZ-FM.