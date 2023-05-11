Love listening to the Soper & Brown show each morning? Have you always wondered what goes on during the songs, behind the scenes?



YOU CAN FIND OUT! Be a part of the shenanigans on Thursday May 18 as the return of Front Lawn Friday (on a Thursday) kicks off at 5:30am at HTZ-FM Headquarters - The White House of Rock at 12 Yates St., St. Catharines.



Stop by to grab breakfast of champions – pizza courtesy of Score Pizza!



Try your luck for some HTZ swag PLUS have your chance to score a pair of tickets to see Alexisonfire on June 16 at Bud Stage!



Front Lawn Friday on a Thursday – start May 2-4 early with Soper & Brown only on 97.7 HTZ-FM!