Great Holiday Food Drive

greatholidayfooddrive_banner

97.7 HTZ-FM feels the need — the need to feed! With the 17th Annual Great Holiday Food Drive!

This year is even MORE special because we’re spreading the holiday cheer by supporting all Feed Ontario designated food banks in Niagara!

On December 10th, we’ll be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines and other locations throughout Niagara.

Let’s stuff the buses and help families in need!
 


The Great Holiday Food Drive — with MOVE 105.797.7 HTZ-FM and NewsTalk 610 CKTB.

Proudly sponsored by MNP Debt St. Catharines


Proudly supporting:


Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold

Niagara Falls Project Share

Welland – The Hope Centre

Fort Erie – Fort Erie Salvation Army

Grimsby – Grimsby Benevolent Fund

Lincoln – Community Care of West Niagara

Niagara-on-the-Lake – Newark Neighbours

Pelham – Pelham Cares

Port Colborne – Port Cares

West Lincoln – West Lincoln Community Care

 