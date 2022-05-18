HTZ-FM Plasma Car Team supporting the Niagara Children’s Centre
Soper & Brown are racing for the kids!
Donate now to support the HTZ-FM Plasma Car Team in support of the Niagara Children’s Centre. Donations above $20 will receive a tax receipt.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE!
Let’s get the children in Niagara the help they need and get Soper & Brown that coveted Plasma Trophy.
Watch Soper try out the plasma car:
