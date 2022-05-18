iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

HTZ-FM Plasma Car Team supporting the Niagara Children’s Centre

a

Soper & Brown are racing for the kids!

Donate now to support the HTZ-FM Plasma Car Team in support of the Niagara Children’s Centre. Donations above $20 will receive a tax receipt.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Let’s get the children in Niagara the help they need and get Soper & Brown that coveted Plasma Trophy.

Watch Soper try out the plasma car:

 

 

2