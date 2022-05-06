iHeartRadio World Album Premiere of Three Days Grace “Explosions”
iHeartRadio World Album Premiere of Three Days Grace “Explosions”
Friday, May 6th @ 7pm
Friday night, we catch up with singer Matt Walst and Drummer Neil Sanderson to chat about their first new album in over 4 years!
Hear the first-hand stories behind the album and the great new music including hit song “So Called Life” and brand new single “Lifetime”.
ONLY on HTZ-FM!
