Black History Month HTZ Gives a Sh*t Cyber Bullying 73% of cyberbullying victims received threatening or aggressive emails or instant messages making it the most common type of cyberbullying. Learn more about cyberbullying. Workplace In the workplace, a bullied person can start to feel frustrated or helpless, lose confidence and feel vulnerable. Learn more about workplace bullying. Children 1 in 3 Canadian adolescent students has recently reported being bullied and 47% of Canadian parents report having a child victim of bullying. Learn more about childhood bullying. What is Bullying? Take the #iPledgeChallenge to End Bullying! All month long, were challenging you to take the pledge and tell the world what you pledge to do to help end bullying.