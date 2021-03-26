Adam & Joey React: Dave Grohl Breaks Down Writing Everlong

Dave Gorhl took to the Foo Fighters Youtube page to tell the story of 'Everlong' arguably the bands biggest tune. He talks about coming up with the cords, crafting the melody and writing the lyrics. He discusses when he knew he had it and how Howard Stern helped give the song new life. You can see the full clip on the HTZ facebook page but Adam and Joey talk Grohl, Foo and Everlong.