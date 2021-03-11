Ashleigh Didn't Notice She Got Rear-Ended... Partially Blames The Crüe
Tommy Lee drums extremely loud (The best) ... loud enough APPARENTLY to not notice being rear ended. Yikes. This one is a story for the books.
