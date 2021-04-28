Cockatoos vs Great Tits and F Scott Fitzgerald
Adam and Joey have a plan to help an Australian town overrun by Cockatoos and thats by busting out some great tits. Also the insane story of the woman who gave birth while helping the Apollo 13 astronauts return home safely, and you'll NEVER BELIEVE who the child she gave birth to grew up to be. Finally a chance to bust out a classic F Scott Fitzgerald joke.
The White Stripes Release Glitch Mob Remix Of 'Seven Nation Army'The remix debuted a decade ago.
WILLOW Releases 'Transparent Soul' Ft. Travis BarkerThe song came with a performance visual.
Why April 28th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
John Lydon Slams Sex Pistols Series, 'Woke' CultureThe punk icon is not happy.