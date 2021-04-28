Cockatoos vs Great Tits and F Scott Fitzgerald

Adam and Joey have a plan to help an Australian town overrun by Cockatoos and thats by busting out some great tits. Also the insane story of the woman who gave birth while helping the Apollo 13 astronauts return home safely, and you'll NEVER BELIEVE who the child she gave birth to grew up to be. Finally a chance to bust out a classic F Scott Fitzgerald joke.