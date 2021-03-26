Couple Try To Bang A Door The Less Conventional Way
A man found himself in need of paramedics after removing a doorknob and replacing it with his own... knob. Plus a woman in Florida put on a single boxing glove and tried to fight a child, Adam isn't phased by it.
WATCH: Arkells, K.Flay Premiere 'You Can Get It'The song is about feeling hopeful.