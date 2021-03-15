iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

Fake Plastic Surgeon Arrested

  • image.jpg?t=1615844416&size=Large

    Fake Plastic Surgeon Arrested


    A woman who posed as a plastic surgeon in Florida was arrested over the weekend mid-procedure after botching 2 nose jobs on a man. Heres the thing, the person she was operating on when being arrested wasnt the complaining patient SO the question becomes, would you rather they arrest her mid surgery or wait until shes done? Would you rather have full terrible plastic surgery or half done terrible plastic surgery? 

Music News