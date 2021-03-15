Fake Plastic Surgeon Arrested
A woman who posed as a plastic surgeon in Florida was arrested over the weekend mid-procedure after botching 2 nose jobs on a man. Heres the thing, the person she was operating on when being arrested wasnt the complaining patient SO the question becomes, would you rather they arrest her mid surgery or wait until shes done? Would you rather have full terrible plastic surgery or half done terrible plastic surgery?
U2 Sharing 4 Memorable Concerts OnlineThe series runs March 17 to April 10.
H.E.R. Among Original Song Nominees At 93rd Academy AwardsTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross earned two nominations for Original Score.
Why March 15th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion Rule 63rd Grammy AwardsHere are the highlights from the big celebration of music.