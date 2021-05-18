Loch Ness Monster Update And Joey Goes Global With A Dad Joke
-
Loch Ness Monster Update And Joey Goes Global With A Dad Joke
Questions for Joey asks what Joey would do if he could send a text to everyone on the planet and in Loch Ness Monster news we may have all been looking at a dong this whole time.
-
Toronto's Massey Hall Selling Personalized Seat PlaquesYour custom message can appear on a seat for 25 years.
-
Dan Reynolds Of Imagine Dragons Celebrates MilestoneThe singer said another song by the band has been certified Diamond.
-
Marilyn Manson Hit With Another Lawsuit Alleging AbuseHis former assistant claims she was sexually assaulted and harassed.
-
Why May 19th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.