People Are Sharing Toothbrushes At An Alarming Rate
This new study suggests people in relationships share everything. Clothes sure, a bed absolutely, chap stick? I guess.. Towels.. hmmmm.. TOOTHBRUSHES!! PUKES EVERYWHERE. Adam and Joey get to the bottom of this disturbing trend.
