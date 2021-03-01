Soper & Brown: Beer Jesus
Soper & Brown: Beer Jesus
Soper and Brown were discussing memories of the 2010 Olympic games in Vancouver and specifically, Sidney Crosby's OT gold medal winner (11 yr anniversary was Sunday). Matt was in downtown Vancouver, celebrating, but he was in need of 1 thing: an ice cold, frosty beverage.
