Soper & Brown Call Adam Out For Hating Work Meetings
-
Soper & Brown Call Adam Out For Hating Work Meetings
Soper and Brown Tee off an Adam for haitng his life during Zoom meetings and Adam responses. Listen it's not that I dislike my coworkers I'm just task oriented and I don't like wasting work time chit chatting about nothing. Does it make me an anti-social prick? Kinda but I am who I am.
-
Sting Puts Words To 'Jeopardy' MusicNow you can sing along.
-
Why March 19th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Canadian Musician Michael Milosh Responds To Ex-Wife's ClaimsShe accused the Rhye singer of grooming and abuse.
-
Why March 18th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.