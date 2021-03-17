iHeartRadio
Soper & Brown Call Adam Out For Hating Work Meetings

    Soper and Brown Tee off an Adam for haitng his life during Zoom meetings and Adam responses. Listen it's not that I dislike my coworkers I'm just task oriented and I don't like wasting work time chit chatting about nothing. Does it make me an anti-social prick? Kinda but I am who I am. 

