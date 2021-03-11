Soper & Brown: Candle vs Mug
Question during open mic: "which is a worse gift: a coffee mug with a stupid saying on it vs a scented candle" A worthy debate But then we hear from a listener who somehow got their boyfriend both a mug and a scented candle for Xmas.
