Soper & Brown: Candle vs Mug

    Soper & Brown: Candle vs Mug


    Question during open mic: "which is a worse gift: a coffee mug with a stupid saying on it vs a scented candle"  A worthy debate But then we hear from a listener who somehow got their boyfriend both a mug and a scented candle for Xmas.

