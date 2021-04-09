Soper & Brown: Clip It!
Thanks for another busy week. Lots of weirdness. Send along your clips anytime to soper@htzfm.com and brown@htzfm.com Chat Monday!
Why April 11th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
Why April 10th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
Deryck Whibley On Sum 41's Debut Album: 'I Don't Know If It Holds Up'The Canadian band released its first album 20 years ago.
Roger Waters Bringing 'First Farewell Tour' To CanadaHe has rescheduled his 2020 tour.