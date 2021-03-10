Soper & Brown: Feed the Ducks
Soper & Brown: Feed the Ducks
Question came in during open mic just after 6:30: "How many times can you feed the ducks at work before it's considered too much?" So uhhh, we didn't know this was a euphemism. And we just gave legitimate info on feeding ducks. We thought the listener worked near a pond!
