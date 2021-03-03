iHeartRadio
Soper & Brown: I have some air to sell you

    Company out of the UK is bottling air. Some coastal air, from Cornwall specifically, to give folks a taste (or smell) of home.  Cornish air is selling for approximately $120 cdn (700ml bottle). Carl misses the ocean but isn't paying $120 to sniff the Pacific.  Would any of Carl's connections send us some air from BC? 

