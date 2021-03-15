iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

Soper & Brown: Rollercoaster of Love

  • image.jpg?t=1615820223&size=Large

    Soper & Brown: Rollercoaster of Love


    Soper found a story of a women who is physically attracted to Rollercoasters. The structure, the vibrations, the adrenaline.  Is she a liability at theme parks? Would you join her for a day at Canada's Wonderland? Does it have to be a roller coaster or is she a problem on the tea cups? 

Music News