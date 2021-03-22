Soper & Brown Show Podcast - March 22
Soper & Brown Show Podcast - March 22
Most frequently asked question on the show: When will you guys put up the full show as a podcast?? Today, the answer is today. The Soper and Brown show in full - online and delivered for your listening pleasure. No commercials, no music, just the boys and all their BS. Dig in, let us know what you think.
