Soper & Brown: The Legend of Burgoyne Bill
Move aside lazy, Groundhog traditions. We've discovered the new proclaimer of spring! And his name is Burgoyne Bill Around 8:30 this morning a man sat down on the concrete barrier near the Burgoyne bridge and in eye shot of the HTZ FM studio. He removed his now legendary red snow pants. Left them right where the were and marched across the bridge. Doffing his winter duds and proclaiming the start of spring and launching a new HTZ FM tradition: Burgoyne Bill Day, March 9
