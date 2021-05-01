iHeartRadio
Steve [AUDIO]: CEO Learns The Hard Way Not To Tell Employees He's High On LSD At Work

    Most people have gone to some workplace inebriated in some way. Whether its stoned or hungover, everyone's been there. There are strict rules you must adhere to though, if you plan on getting away with it. Some dude decided to test those, and now he's looking for a new gig.

