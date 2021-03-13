Steve [AUDIO]: Confirmed - Covid Can Cause Killer Erections
It's not funny. It's not...ok, it's kind of funny. How long did this man have the erection before he decided to visit the hospital? What home remedies were explored to resolve it, and how many times? So many questions, so few answers.
