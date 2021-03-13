iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

Steve [AUDIO]: Confirmed - Covid Can Cause Killer Erections

  • image.jpg?t=1615665835&size=Large

    Steve [AUDIO]: Confirmed - Covid Can Cause Killer Erections


    It's not funny. It's not...ok, it's kind of funny. How long did this man have the erection before he decided to visit the hospital? What home remedies were explored to resolve it, and how many times? So many questions, so few answers.

Music News