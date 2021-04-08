Steve [AUDIO]: Elon Learned Nothing From Spielberg And Intends To Build A Dino Park
-
Steve [AUDIO]: Elon Learned Nothing From Spielberg And Intends To Build A Dino Park
It's not that this doesn't seem like the greatest idea of all time (it does), it's just that Elon's time could be better spent, you know, saving us instead of resurrecting dinosaurs. Between this, space travel, the boring company and Tesla, one thing is certain: Grimes was the one gave the kid that stupid name.
-
Why April 10th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Deryck Whibley On Sum 41's Debut Album: 'I Don't Know If It Holds Up'The Canadian band released its first album 20 years ago.
-
Roger Waters Bringing 'First Farewell Tour' To CanadaHe has rescheduled his 2020 tour.
-
Why April 9th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.