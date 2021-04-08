Steve [AUDIO]: Elon Learned Nothing From Spielberg And Intends To Build A Dino Park

It's not that this doesn't seem like the greatest idea of all time (it does), it's just that Elon's time could be better spent, you know, saving us instead of resurrecting dinosaurs. Between this, space travel, the boring company and Tesla, one thing is certain: Grimes was the one gave the kid that stupid name.