Steve [AUDIO]: Exclusive Audio From A Hamilton Robbery - Police Asking Public For Help Identifying Suspect

    It takes the community to protect the community. Now, it's up to us to find the perp. Thankfully, I've successfully obtained recordings from the scene of a 7-11 robbery in the great city of Hamilton. Let's hope it pushes this investigation over the top.

