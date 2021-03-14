Steve [AUDIO]: Exploring My Dog's Mind
We don't do enough to find out what our dog's opinions and thoughts are. We should change that - after all, every last one of them is going to heaven; and that's the type of unimpeachably good record we could all learn something from. That's why I've started talking to Lou about the issues. Metaphysical, existential, or otherwise.
