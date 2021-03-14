iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

Steve [AUDIO]: Exploring My Dog's Mind

  • image.jpg?t=1615754008&size=Large

    Steve [AUDIO]: Exploring My Dog's Mind


    We don't do enough to find out what our dog's opinions and thoughts are. We should change that - after all, every last one of them is going to heaven; and that's the type of unimpeachably good record we could all learn something from. That's why I've started talking to Lou about the issues. Metaphysical, existential, or otherwise. 

Music News