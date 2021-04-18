Steve [AUDIO]: Fashion Trends And Short Shorts For Men - The Bulge Is Back Baby
We knew this day was coming. It was only a matter of time before basketball posters from the 80's came to life, and summer 2021 has been chosen as the season for it's triumphant return: short shorts for men. Obviously, we're playing with fire here, so let's establish some ground rules.
