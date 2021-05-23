Steve [AUDIO] How To Deal With Leafs Haters
They're everywhere. They'll never admit it, but the Leafs occupy significant space in the psyche of all those who hate them. It's why they lash out so often, and it's why you need a system to defend yourself from these sore souls; and that's exactly what I've developed for you.
