Steve [AUDIO]: Is It Time To Rub Out Beavers?

    They're cute. They're cool. They're destructive. All these things can be true at once. We have a tough choice to make: learn to live alongside our beaver brethren, or cast them aside like a withered old piece of fruit. The flooding was one thing, but now they're destroying internet access. What will it take to get these monsters to stop?

