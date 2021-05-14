Steve [AUDIO]: Is It Time To Rub Out Beavers?
-
Steve [AUDIO]: Is It Time To Rub Out Beavers?
They're cute. They're cool. They're destructive. All these things can be true at once. We have a tough choice to make: learn to live alongside our beaver brethren, or cast them aside like a withered old piece of fruit. The flooding was one thing, but now they're destroying internet access. What will it take to get these monsters to stop?
-
Why May 15th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
WATCH: The Offspring Debuts 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' VideoIt has John Stamos dancing with a chimp.
-
Gene Simmons Joins Chorus Of Rock Hall CriticismThe KISS bassist is not happy Iron Maiden and RATM were not inducted.
-
Why May 14th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.