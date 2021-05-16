Steve [AUDIO]: Keeping Golf Courses Closed Is Anti-Scientific Nonsense

If there was any argument to be made that you shouldn't be able to play a round, that is poses a threat to public safety, that it leads to wide spread community transmission, then it would make no sense to keep them open. But there isn't. There is no statistical evidence to support that this is something we should be doing; and that's probably why no one else in the world is doing what we're doing. You read that right.