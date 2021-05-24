Steve [AUDIO]: Kevin Spacey Is Making A Movie Again...And His Choice Of Role Is Something
Steve [AUDIO]: Kevin Spacey Is Making A Movie Again...And His Choice Of Role Is Something
You would think that taking on a character like this would be the last thing you'd want to do if you'd been accused to sexual assault. There are lots of other people you could portray with no link at all to your issues. Like say, a lumberjack, or maybe you provide the voice for an insect. Not Kevin Spacey, though! And it's probably going to bother people.
