Steve [AUDIO]: Lola Bunny - How Sexy Is Too Sexy For A Cartoon?

I'm honestly shocked that VHS' everywhere of the 90's classic Space Jam haven't melted over the years at having to house the hotness of Lola Bunny. There is no dispute: Lola Bunny was strangely hot. The people outraged that she'll be changed for the release of Space Jam 2 may be the funniest people in the history of the internet.