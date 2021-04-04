Steve [AUDIO]: Man Claims He Smoked Weed And Woke Up Mysteriously In Kenya
-
Steve [AUDIO]: Man Claims He Smoked Weed And Woke Up Mysteriously In Kenya
This is perhaps the most outrageous claim ever written about marijuana; and when you consider that people have been writing fiction about it for centuries, it really is quite the achievement. Naturally, I had to test it out. 10/10 was disappointed.
-
Why April 4th Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why April 3rd Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Why April 2nd Matters In Rock HistoryHere are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.
-
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Teases 'Exciting Things'The band might be poised to release its 17th studio album.