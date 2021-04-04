iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

Steve [AUDIO]: Man Claims He Smoked Weed And Woke Up Mysteriously In Kenya

  • image.jpg?t=1617565930&size=Large

    Steve [AUDIO]: Man Claims He Smoked Weed And Woke Up Mysteriously In Kenya


    This is perhaps the most outrageous claim ever written about marijuana; and when you consider that people have been writing fiction about it for centuries, it really is quite the achievement. Naturally, I had to test it out. 10/10 was disappointed.

Music News