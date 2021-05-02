Steve [AUDIO]: Niagara PD Are Going After The Scourge Of Loud, Modified Exhausts
The cool kids in high school must be chain vaping at the news. The news that Niagara PD are going after noisy exhaust pipes. It's a glorious day for everyone who doesn't want to hear a car screaming down the road as it shifts into 3rd gear. Next, let's hope they get blow off valves.
